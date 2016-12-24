Murad requests Chinese officials to support inclusion of Keti Bandar,

KCR and Karachi Special Economic Zone in CPEC projects

A delegation of Chinese officials assured the Sindh chief minister on Friday that they would recommend to authorities concerned to include the Keti Bandar, the Karachi Circular Railway and the Karachi Special Economic Zone among the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met a Chinese delegation led by China’s external security director general Liu Guangyuan, Chinese consul general in Karachi Wang Yu, the deputy consul general and 12 others.

The chief minister said he he was giving top priority to the security of Chinese nationals working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the province. “We are forming a special force of 2,000 ex-army officers for the security of Chinese nationals,” he added.

The chief minister was assisted by provincial ministers Jam Khan Shoro and Syed Nasir Shah, principal secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, and energy secretary Agha Wasif.

The delegation and the chief minister discussed the securities issues of the Chinese nationals already working in the province on different project and future ones.

Shah said he had ordered police to provide special security to Chinese workers. He added that over 800 Chinese nationals were working on the energy projects of Tharparkar and a force of over 150 policemen had been deployed for their security.

The chief minister urged the delegation to support him over including the Keti `Bander, the KCR and the Special Economic Zone among CPEC projects.

He added that the prime minister had approved the Keti Bandar for inclusion among CPEC projects and it had also been included in the agenda of the forthcoming Joint Cooperation Committee of CPEC projects.

Shah said the KCR and the Special Economic Zone Karachi had not been put on the agenda of the CPEC but he had discussed this with Chinese ambassador, who too had assured him of his support.

“The federal government is also in favour of the including them among the CPEC projects because Karachi is one of the largest cities in the world and has immense returns in the circular railway project,” he added.

The chief minister told the delegation that he would be their guest at the JCC meeting on December 29 and would appreciate it if they would support his recommendations.

Within the next few months, around 100 different Chinese firms will start working in Sindh under the CPEC.

The chief minister said newly recruited 4,000 policemen had been trained by the Pakistan Army and would be assigned the task of providing security to the Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects.

