FBR to work extended hours

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will collect duty and taxes during the extended official working hours on December 30 and 31. The FBR, in a notification, directed the offices of Inland Revenue to work till 8:00 PM on December 30 and 10:00 PM on December 31 instead of 5:00 PM as usual.

FBR officials said the directives were issued to ensure maximum revenue collection for the first half of the current fiscal year. The revenue collection amounted to Rs1.073 trillion during the July – November period as compared to Rs1.049 trillion in the corresponding period of the last year, posting a growth of two percent.

The FBR is required to collect around Rs1,450 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year to reach near to the annual target of Rs3,624 billion. In November, revenue collection declined to Rs211.8 billion as against Rs230.67 billion in the same month a year ago.

The FBR also instructed the chief commissioner of Inland Revenue to communicate with the State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax collection by designated branches on December 31. A day earlier, the SBP directed banks to facilitate tax collection on last two days of December.

‘Trade issues not resolved’

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The Businessmen Panel (BMP) and the Pakistan Business Group (PBG) alliance has regretted that the ruling group of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) did not even highlight the issues of the business community before the prime minister, a statement said on Friday.

Mian Anjum Nisar, leader of the group said that the trend could be alarming, particularly in the wake of increasing imports and falling exports. The alliance between Businessman Panel and Pakistan Business Group is based on principles instead of constructed to earn personal gains, he added.

He criticised the ruling party for their silence on the issues of the businessmen during the last two years and assured the alliance members that his group would work for enhancing exports of the country, which is the backbone of the economy. "We will consult all the stakeholders and will strive to resolve the pending issues and problems of the business community," he added.

S Arabia plans to borrow $10-15bln

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia plans to borrow between $10 to $15 billion from international markets in 2017 and around 70 billion riyals from the domestic market, a senior Saudi official told Al Arabiya television channel. Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, secretary-general of the Finance Committee at the Royal Court, was speaking to Al Arabiya in an interview aired on Friday. The Saudi government borrowed $17.5 billion this year in its first international bond issue, and also raised a $10 billion international loan. It offered about 20 billion riyals of domestic bonds to banks every month through September, before suspending those issues; finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters on Thursday that he expected to resume domestic bond issues in the first quarter of 2017.

WTO rules against Indonesia

GENEVA: A World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute panel ruled against Indonesia on Thursday in twin cases brought by New Zealand and the United States against its import restrictions on food and animal products including beef and poultry.

All 18 of Jakarta´s measures affecting imported horticulture, animals and animal products were prohibited under WTO rules dating to its predecessor body, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, or GATT, the panel said.

The import restrictions cover products such as apples, grapes, potatoes, onions, flowers, juice, dried fruit, cattle, chicken and beef, the U.S. trade office said in March 2015 when challenging the measures.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay on Friday welcomed the ruling, saying the restrictions were estimated to have cost the country´s beef sector up to NZ$1 billion ($690.20 million).

"This is an important result for New Zealand´s agricultural exporters - and for trade fairness," McClay said in a statement. The arbitrators urged Indonesia to bring its measures into conformity. All sides have 60 days to appeal any of the findings.

Indonesia will file an appeal against the WTO ruling, the country´s trade minister Enggartiasto Lukita told reporters in Jakarta on Friday. He added that the country has already implemented a "deregulation package", without giving further details.

Consumers see positive new year

FRANKFURT: German consumers are looking ahead to the new year with optimism, a leading survey said Friday, though it warned that the impact of this week´s deadly Berlin attack had yet to be taken into account.

The poll of around 2,000 people, carried out by market research firm GfK, found that consumer morale in Europe´s top economy rose for a third consecutive month in December. "Consumer appetite remains robust," it said in a statement. Looking ahead to 2017, GfK´s headline consumer confidence indicator was forecast to rise to 9.9 points in January, it said, up from 9.8 in December. Buoyed by a strong labour market and high wages, Germany´s big-spending shoppers appear unfazed by a string of political and financial risks on the horizon, the pollster said.

Singapore factory output jumps

SINGAPORE: Singapore´s industrial production in November rose at the fastest annual pace in more than 2-1/2 years as electronics output jumped, a welcome boost to an economy flirting with recession. Singapore´s economy has been on the ropes in the last two years as exports fell away amid slow world growth, putting manufacturers under intense pressure as sales and profits took a hit. So the data from the Singapore Economic Development Board on Friday, showing manufacturing output rose 11.9 percent from a year earlier in November, would be a relief to the beleaguered industry. The growth was the fastest year-on-year increase since March 2014 and well above the median forecast of 1.6 percent growth in a Reuters survey.

US home sales jump to 4-month high

WASHINGTON: New U.S. single-family home sales rose more than forecast to a four-month high in November, likely as expectations of higher mortgage rates drew buyers into the market. Other data on Friday showed consumer sentiment holding at near a 13-year high this month as Americans anticipated that a stronger economy would create more jobs. The Commerce Department said new home sales increased 5.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 592,000 units last month. New home sales, which are derived from building permits, are volatile on a month-to-month basis and subject to large revisions. Sales were up 16.5 percent from a year ago. Separately, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index edged up to a reading of 98.2 from 98 earlier this month.

