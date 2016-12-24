ISLAMABAD: Pakistan being member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has extended most favoured nation (MFN) status to all WTO member countries except India and Israel, commerce minister Dastgir Khan told the Senate on Friday.There are a total of 164 WTO members, he said, adding that since 2006, 14 new members have joined it. Hence, he said Pakistan has granted MFN status to 14 countries in the last 10 years.

The new 14 WTO member states have granted MFN status to Pakistan in the last 10 years, he added. Under the WTO agreements, General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) and the Agreement on Trade-related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), countries cannot normally discriminate between their trading partners.

Dastgir said the purpose of granting MFN status to the WTO members is to bring uniformity and predictability to international trade and to remove barrier to trade through reduction of tariffs and elimination of discriminatory non-tariff barriers.

It also aimed at providing level-playing fields for foreign producers at par with the local producers to ensure efficient production for consumers, he added.

