KARACHI: Soap manufacturers have threatened Pakistan Customs of moving court if it did not withdraws the valuation ruling issued for assessment of raw material.

The authorities issued Customs valuation on December 22 for determination of Linear Alkyle Benzene Sulphonic Acid (basic raw material for soap and detergent manufacturing) and fixed it at $1,250 metric tons for determination of duty and taxes at the time of clearance.

The import value fixed by the Customs; however, was criticised by Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA), as they said prices fixed were abnormally higher than the prevailing prices in the international markets.

“The international prices revolve from $950/MT to $1,050MT on the basis of origin,” said Abdullah Zaki, Chairman, PSMA.

During a meeting of commercial importers and manufacturers with the Customs authorities on December 17 it was agreed that assessable value of the raw material imported from all origins would be at $1,160/MT. “If the valuation ruling was not withdrawn immediately, the association will go to the court of law,” he added.

0



0







Soap makers threaten to move court against customs was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174017-Soap-makers-threaten-to-move-court-against-customs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Soap makers threaten to move court against customs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174017-Soap-makers-threaten-to-move-court-against-customs.