Melbourne

London copper eyed a second week of losses on Friday, but was on track for its biggest annual gain since 2010 on signs of a global economic recovery as investors locked in profits on the final trading day before the Christmas break.

"Prices have drifted a bit this week, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holiday period," said Capital Economics in a note.

"However, the bigger picture is that the prices of most industrial commodities are ending the year significantly higher.

"China´s copper demand ran at 4-5 percent this year, well ahead of expectations after a credit injection by the world´s biggest copper user in the first quarter fuelled construction demand.

Meanwhile, the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the United States election fed expectations he may drive economic growth through fiscal expenditure, boosting inflation and infrastructure spending.

0



0







Copper declines was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174013-Copper-declines/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper declines" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174013-Copper-declines.