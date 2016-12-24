Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded normal trading on Friday, while spot rate remained unchanged.

The spot rate remained unchanged at Rs6,250/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,698/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained stable at Rs6,385/maund and Rs6,843/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said spinners are building their positions with more imports and higher purchase from local ginners in order to meet the consumption demand.

The KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 9,000 bales in between Rs6,100/maund to Rs6,600/maund.

The only transaction 1,400 bales from Sindh was recorded from Daharki at Rs6,400 per maund, while lots from Punjab were recorded from Hasilpur, Layyah, Dharanwala, Faqirwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Rajanpur and Shujabad.

0



0







Cotton stable was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174012-Cotton-stable/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cotton stable" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174012-Cotton-stable.