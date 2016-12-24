Singapore

Oil prices slipped on Friday in thin Asian trade ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, eroding some of the gains in the previous session as traders took profits.

Brent futures for February delivery dropped 20 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $54.85 a barrel as of 0616 GMT after ending the previous session up 1.1 percent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 26 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $52.69 a barrel after settling up 0.9 percent in the previous session.

"There´s some profit taking after the last session´s gains. Oil prices are also weaker due to the stronger dollar," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Sydney´s Ayers Alliance.

"But overall, the fact the dollar and commodities are soaring either tells you demand for commodities has picked up or there is a need for more supply," he added.

The dollar index was slightly lower on Friday but was still close to a 14-year peak of 103.65 earlier this week.

