SYDNEY: Little was stirring in currency markets on Friday as dealers bedded down for the Christmas holidays, though the mood remains bullish for more dollar gains in the New Year as yield spreads widen in its favour.

With Tokyo already absent, the dollar was dozing at 117.50 yen after reaching 118.66 yen a week ago, its strongest since early February. It was also almost back to where it started the year having been as low as 99.00 in June.

The single currency was a shade firmer at $1.0440, having rebounded only modestly from a nearly 14-year low of $1.0350 set earlier in the week.

The dollar index was marginally lower at 103.04 and within striking distance of the week´s 103.65 peak.

So far on Friday, the index had moved a whole 9 ticks.

Data out on Thursday had shown U.S. economic growth was quicker than initially forecasted in the third quarter, but disappointing numbers on personal spending and income pointed to a slowdown in the present quarter.

The dollar rally has been fuelled in part by bets that the incoming Trump Administration and a Republican-controlled Congress would slash taxes and boost debt-funded spending, pushing up inflation and bond yields.

