SYDNEY: U.S. soybeans fell on Friday to hit a two-month low as rains in Argentina eased fears of production losses, pushing the oilseed to its biggest one-week fall in five months.

Corn was little changed but was set for its biggest one-week fall in four months, while wheat was set for its second weekly fall.

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.6 percent to $9.88-3/4 a bushel by 0351 GMT, the lowest since Nov. 18. Soybeans closed down 1.2 percent on Thursday.

Soybeans are down more than 4.5 percent for the week, the biggest one-week fall since the week of July 22. Prices are under pressure amid forecasts for rain across Argentina, analysts said, easing concerns about potential crop losses which had led to recent gains.

"There have been various weather concerns but it does not alter the picture, which is one of ample supplies," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The weakness was tempered slightly by continued strong demand for U.S. supplies.

