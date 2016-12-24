Stocks weakened on Friday, as banks succumbed to profit-taking on this week's rally while investors remained sidelined in the absence of market moving news, dealers said.

Faizan Ahmed, analyst at JS Research said the news of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) divestment did little to stir equity prices. A consortium of three major Chinese Stock Exchanges (China Financial Futures Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange) on Thursday won the bid to acquire 40 percent stake in the PSX.

The benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 0.14 percent or 65.79 points to close at 46,633.99 points. The highest index of the day remained at 46,825.23 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 46,443.71 points. KSE-30 Index also shed 86.20 points to close at 25,151.74 points.

Turnover fell by 41 million shares to 229.38 million shares, trading value dropped to Rs10.52 billion from Rs13.06 billion, while market capital expanded to Rs9.33 trillion against Rs9.31 trillion. Out of 394 companies’ active in the session, 196 closed in green, 173 in red while 25 remained unchanged.

”This (divestment) marked the start of a new chapter in Pakistan's equity market as strategic sale is expected to open new doors of growth opportunities going forward,” Ahmed said.

Global Research said market mostly remained on the negative trajectory with dull volumes as the investors sidelined being skeptical about further direction of index after successful divestment of the PSX. “Going forward we expect market to remain volatile with further finding its direction from foreign flows,” it said in a post market report.

Banks, including MCB (down 1.67 percent), UBL (down 2.21 percent) and HBL (down 0.43 percent) largely experienced profit-taking and dropped the index down by 98 points.

However, publicly listed brokers include SIBL(up 26.32 percent), NEXT(up 6.05), IFSL(up 5.0 percent), DEL(up 15.77 percent) and FEM(up 16.95 percent), showed a positive strength on account of receiving money from the successful sell of PSX stake.

Moreover EPCL (up 3.82 percent) came to limelight after the news release of increase in annual PVC production capacity.

Highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs400 to Rs8,400/share, followed by Bata (Pak) that increased by Rs226.79 to Rs4,781.79/share. Major decline was noted in shares of Wyeth Pak Ltd, which fell by Rs100.90 to Rs4,553.54/share, followed by Sapphire Textile that decreased by Rs60 to Rs1,290/share.

Significant turnover was recorded in stocks of Pak Int Bulk, Engro Polymer, Dost Steels Ltd, Bank of Punjab, K-Electric Ltd, Elite Cap Mod, Jahangir Siddiqui Co, Dewan Cement, JS Bank Ltd and Pace (Pak) Ltd.

Pak Int Bulk remained the volume leader with 37.25 million shares with a decrease of Rs1.64 to Rs33.54/share. It was followed by Engro Polymer with 26.43 million shares with an increase of 67 paisas to Rs18.19/share.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 20.69 million shares from 31.86 million shares traded in the previous session.

