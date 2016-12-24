KARACHI: Inflation for the week ended December 22 for the combined income group declined 0.45 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by the PBS on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 218.45 points against 219.43 points registered in the previous week. SPI for the combined group witnessed nominal increase of 0.03 percent.

Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 decreased 0.49 percent, as it went down from 210.44 points during the previous week to 209.40 points in the week under review.

SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to Rs12,000; Rs12,001 to Rs18,000; Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000 also decreased 0.48 percent, 0.48 percent, 0.46 percent and 0.40 percent, respectively. Average prices of 11 items registered increase, while 15 items decreased with the remaining 27 items prices unchanged.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included match box, tea (prepared), cigarettes, sugar, tea (packet), vegetable ghee, soap, beef, mutton and wheat flour.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices included tomatoes, potatoes, eggs (farm), chicken (farm), onion, LPG cylinder, mash pulse, moong pulse, milk (powdered), masoor pulse, gur, garlic, red chilly (powder), gram pulse and wheat. The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included basmati (broken), rice (Irri-6), bread, milk (fresh), curd, mustard oil, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, salt (powder), cooked beef, cooked daal, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity and gas charges, kerosene, firewood, electric bulb, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.

