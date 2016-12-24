KARACHI: Broad money supply rose 14 percent in October 2016 from a year earlier, as banks continued their credit expansion in support of the central bank’s efforts to spur the economy, analysts said on Friday.

The latest data on monetary aggregates issued by the State Bank of Pakistan showed the M2 money supply—the total amount of money in circulation or existence—expanded to Rs12.876 trillion in October from Rs11.286 trillion during the same month of the last calendar year.

Some improvement in the economy is visible in monetary figures, with the banking sector continuing to be a major beneficiary of increase in demand for credit from the government and the private sector.

The banks extended Rs9.189 trillion worth of loans to the public and private borrowers in October, compared with Rs8.031 trillion a year earlier.

The share of public sector in bank borrowing continued to grow supported by government’s increasing need for cash to meet its budget-related spending.

The surge in fiscal deficit compelled the government to borrow Rs2.623 trillion from the central bank in October alone against Rs2.323 trillion in corresponding month of 2016.

Banks, including the SBP, lent Rs8.053 trillion to the public sector, in stark contrast of Rs4.420 trillion loans to the private sector in October this year.

It means the bulk of demand for the credit is arising from the government. Economists said they anticipate build up of more inflationary pressures, with monetary tightening likely in SBP’s upcoming interest-rate decisions.

“Monetary growth has appeared as fast as nominal gross domestic growth,” said Dr Ashfaque H Khan, dean at NUST Business School.

“The sufficiently large excess money supply has been pumped into the system, which is expected to fuel inflation in future.”

Dr Salman Shah, the former federal finance minister said the annual money supply would likely grow at 13-14 percent during the current fiscal year. The M2 stood at 13.67 percent in FY16.

Though the pace of money supply growth has increased in the economy, now less money was being returned to the banking system.

This in turn suggests that more economic transactions now involve out-of-bank settlements. While, the continued vibrancy in the informal economy partly explains this trend, the general public has now become more inclined towards using hard cash.

The growth in currency circulation, one of the major components of M2 broad money, increased 19 percent to Rs3.407 trillion in October against Rs2.864 trillion a year ago. Instead of deposits, it seems that public preference has shifted in favour of currency.

“The major reason for lower preference for bank deposits is the imposition of withholding tax of 0.4 percent on non-cash banking transactions undertaken by the non-filers,” said Dr Shah.

0



0







Money supply up 14pc year-on-year in October was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173999-Money-supply-up-14pc-year-on-year-in-October/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Money supply up 14pc year-on-year in October" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173999-Money-supply-up-14pc-year-on-year-in-October.