Commercial production expected in 2017

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), likely to achieve a breakthrough in fracturing tight gas reserves, is eyeing 50 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of shale gas from Hadi well in Gambat South, a company official said on Friday.

“The well – flowed 0.8 million metric cubic feet/day (mmcfd) of tight gas – is not commercially viable in Pakistan,” said Wamiq Bukhari, chief executive officer and managing director of PPL. “It needs to be at least four mmcfd for a commercial production.”

Bukhari, however, said the explorer has deployed modern shale gas recovery approach to scale up the flows to the required level.

“Now, we are employing shale gas approach and conducting multiple stage hydraulic fracturing of tight rocks in vertically drilled wells,” he added. “We are quite confident of these experimentations and hope to achieve a breakthrough that would lead the country towards energy security.” He said the commercial production from the reserves is expected by the end of next year. Located in the district Sanghar, Gambat South block was granted to PPL in December 2009. The company divested its 10 percent working interest in the block to South to Asia Resources Oil Limited and 25 percent to Government Holdings (Private) Limited in 2010. Currently, PPL holds 65 percent working interest in the block, according to its website.

The energy firm has so far made multiple discoveries – Wafiq, Shahdad, Sharf, Kinza, Faiz (two formations), Kabir and Hatim – in the block.

Bukhari said the PPL invested $50 million for oil and gas discoveries. “Another $30 million would be invested during 2017,” he added. “We are also contacting international exploration consultants.”

Government is making efforts to explore the shale gas resources. The country has a shortfall of around two billion cubic feet/day (bcfd) in gas demand and supply. Domestic gas production stands at around 4.16 bcfd.

A study, conducted in partnership with the US Agency for International Development, said Pakistan holds a shale gas potential of around 10,159 trillion cubic feet and shale oil of 2,323 billion of stock tank barrels. The findings were based on reconnaissance of 124 wells and laboratory analysis of shale cores.

Bukhari said PPL is also planning to expand the circle of its exploration activities to frontiers devoid of any energy exploration and production activity.

“We plan a total of 28 wells in the current fiscal year of which five will be spud in Balochistan,” he added. “Next year we will drill seven wells in Balochistan, which is a high potential area.”

PPL is installing 60 million metric standard cubic feet/day (mmscfd) of gas processing facility to utilise production from the Gambat South block. A gas processing facility with a capacity of 50mmscfd commenced production in August.

The company also planned a 20 megawatt of gas-fired power plant along the Hatim Faiz well, north of Shahdadpur. Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the 50mmscfd gas processing facility II of the PPL in Gambat South block.

