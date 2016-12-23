Print Story
Seven Pakistanis killed in rocket attack on cargo ship off Yemen coast
KARACHI: At least seven Pakistanis were reportedly killed in a rocket attack on a cargo ship off the Yemen coast on Thursday.
All the members of the crew of the Iranian ship were Pakistani nationals and an officer identified as Kabir is said to have saved his life by jumping off the vessel as it started sinking after catching fire.
The ship MV Joya was heading to Dubai from Egypt when it came under attack as it was sailing in the Yemeni waters. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.
Thousands of people have been killed in an ongoing conflict in Yemen between two factions claiming to constitute the government.