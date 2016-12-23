Print Story
Putin urges Russian nuclear weapons boostDecember 23, 2016
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called for the country to reinforce its military nuclear potential and praised the army’s performance in its Syria campaign.
In a speech that recapped military activities in 2016, Putin said the army’s preparedness has “considerably increased” and called for continued improvement that would ensure it can “neutralise any military threat”.
“We need to strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces, especially with missile complexes
that can reliably penetrate any existing and prospective missile defence systems,”
the Kremlin strongman said.