MOSCOW: A Russian military court on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old student who tried to enter Syria after falling in love with an Islamic State fighter to four and a half years in prison.

Varvara Karaulova was detained last year as she tried to cross into war-torn Syria while still a philosophy undergraduate at the renowned Moscow State University.

Judge Alexander Ababkov said in court that the “criminal activity of the defendant continued for quite a long time” and that Karaulova had a criminal intention.

He said she was a “supporter of radical Islamist views” and recognised the Jihadist group’s aim to “create an Islamic caliphate.”

Karaulova was charged last year with preparing to participate in a “terrorist organisation”, but pleaded not guilty, saying she was motivated by love for a Russian jihadist fighting in Syria.

Karaulova, her dark hair in a pony-tail, looked calm as the judge read the verdict.

Her lawyers argued that the authorities are trying to make an example of her to warn off other young Russians from trying to head to Syria, where Moscow is conducting a bombing campaign in support of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

In her last words in court on Wednesday, a weepy Karaulova said her attempt to cross into Syria and join IS was “all a mistake, a very stupid reckless act.”

“I have realised all my mistakes and my stupidity,” she said. “I dream of making amends for my guilt for all this stupid escapade.”

In 2012, while still a teenager, Karaulova met a man named Airat Samatov online and they wrote to each for three years without ever meeting. Samatov went to Syria in 2014 and told her he was fighting for IS.

Karaulova converted to Islam and began wearing a hijab.

She disappeared without warning in May 2015, prompting a frantic search by her parents. They found that she had flown to Turkey and travelled to the border with other women hoping to join men fighting for IS.

0



0







Russia jails student who followed IS lover to Syria was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173905-Russia-jails-student-who-followed-IS-lover-to-Syria/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Russia jails student who followed IS lover to Syria" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173905-Russia-jails-student-who-followed-IS-lover-to-Syria.