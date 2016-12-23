BEIJING: Smoggy skies turned clear in parts of China on Thursday after nearly a full week of severe pollution which saw scores of flights cancelled and forced the closure of schools in some areas.

The crisis spurred a call by Chinese President Xi Jinping for the country to develop clean energy sources during a meeting of a high-level government body on Wednesday.

Xi urged northern China to substitute natural gas and electricity for coal to heat buildings during the winter in order to reduce smog, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 20 cities in the country’s northeast, including Beijing, had been under a pollution “red alert” -- the highest of a four-tiered, colour-coded warning system -- until Thursday.

0



0







Choking smog clears from northern China was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173892-Choking-smog-clears-from-northern-China/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Choking smog clears from northern China" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173892-Choking-smog-clears-from-northern-China.