CAIRO: An appeals court on Thursday suspended a prison sentence for Egypt’s former anti-corruption chief, who was convicted of exaggerating the economic impact of graft on the country. Hisham Geneina, the former head of the Central Auditing Authority, had been sentenced to a one-year prison term in July. The appeals court upheld his conviction but suspended the sentence for three years, meaning he could be jailed if he repeats the offence. The retired judge’s troubles began after he quoted a study by the authority based on 2012-2015 reports that calculated the cost of corruption at about 600 billion pounds (about $30 billion).

