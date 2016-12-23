I’m loving my job at Manchester United, and they know that if one day they bring the contract, I will sign it. I don’t even need my advisers, I’ll sign because I am loving it

Jose Mourinho (Manchester United manager)

0



0







Quote of the day was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173883-Quote-of-the-day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Quote of the day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173883-Quote-of-the-day.