Waseem will get approved grant, assures Pirzada

KARACHI: Federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday said that the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem will be released the amount already approved for him by Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

“Waseem still has 15 to 20 days at his disposal and we would be trying to release him the amount as per the already decided break-up,” Pirzada told ‘The News’ from Islamabad.

The Prime Minister has approved a sum of Rs24million for the two-time world silver champion.

Waseem on Wednesday had a meeting with the committee constituted for the purpose to know about the boxer’s actual requirements. Pirzada and former federal information minister Pervez Rasheed and secretary of the Prime Minister Secretariat were part of the committee.

“We have given this task to the representative of the prime minister secretariat with the advice to clear it from the prime minister and tell the finance department to release the amount as soon as possible,” the minister informed.

The minister made it clear that the amount would be released to the boxer as per the already finalised break-up.

“Waseem has given us the details of his expenses. We will give some money directly to his promoter and for meal, accommodation and other things to the boxer directly,” the minister said.

On November 27, in Seoul, Waseem superbly defended his flyweight world silver crown by beating Giemel Magramo of the Philippines in a 12-round long fight.

On July 17, also in Seoul, the 29-year-old Waseem lifted the title for the first time after beating Jether Oliva of the Philippines to become the first Pakistani boxer to have achieved this distinction.

Due to lack of sponsorship, Waseem failed to carve a niche in top-two spots of the world rankings of the WBC as he could improve his ranking from ninth to fifth. And the same problem has put the world’s prominent boxer in deep trouble as he would have to defend his crown once again within three months. His promoter Andy Kim says that Waseem would have to play three more fights in the next nine months before going for his world title fight in his weight category by the end of next year.

However if he got the state funding then he might get an opportunity to opt for world title fight after he would defend his crown once more in the next 90 days.

“Yes, in that case, things could improve,” Waseem told ‘The News’ on Thursday from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Pirzada said that the South Asian Games medallists would also be given prize money. “They will get their cash awards soon,” he said.

When asked why the government did not reimburse the airfare of the foreign-based athletes who travelled to Brazil last summer for featuring in the Olympics, the minister said the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would have purchased their tickets. “I will try to know about the issue tomorrow,” the minister said.

A few days ago, a foreign-based athlete wrote to this correspondent if the government had paid all foreign-based athletes their travelling expenses for Rio Olympics.

About the Islamic Games to be held in Azerbaijan in May, Pirzada said that the federations were busy in preparing their lots for the assignment.

The minister said that in his opinion no parallel federation existed. “We have already cleared the mess and acknowledged only those federations who are recognised by their international federations,” added Pirzada.

