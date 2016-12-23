PESHAWAR: The Iranian foreign ministry has said the Afghan media reports about arrival of Taliban members in Iran were groundless.

In a statement emailed to The News, the ministry’s spokesman Bahram Ghasemi clarified that the claims about the presence of Taliban members in Iran were completely baseless.

“Tehran’s relations with Kabul have been founded on friendly and brotherly grounds as the two governments seek common interests and security,” he added.

0



0







Tehran denies arrival of Taliban members in Iran was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173866-Tehran-denies-arrival-of-Taliban-members-in-Iran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Tehran denies arrival of Taliban members in Iran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173866-Tehran-denies-arrival-of-Taliban-members-in-Iran.