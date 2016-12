NOWSHERA: A noted social figure of Nowshera, Haji Muhammad Aslam Khan Khattak, passed away here on Thursday.

The funeral prayers will be offered at Daak Ismail Khel at Cherat today (Friday) at 10 am.

The deceased, who was lovingly called Gul Kaka, was the father of Alamzeb Khattak Advocate, Jehangir Khan Khattak and Alizeb Khattak Advocate.

