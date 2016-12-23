PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Council of World Religions (Faith Friends) will hold a joint Christmas, Seerat Conference and Guru Nanak Day in the provincial capital to promote harmony and mutual respect amongst followers of different religions and sects.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, provincial leaders of Pakistan Council of World Religions including Allama Fakhrul Hasan Kararvi, Maulana Maqsood Ahmad Salfi, Fazal Rahim Awan and Reena Patrick said there was need to remove hatred and mistrust amongst the followers of various religions.

Allama Fakhrul Hasan Kararvi said that Islam is the religion of peace and patience and teaches its followers to spread love and harmony.

“No religion teaches hatred and disrespect towards humanity,” he stressed. He added that the Constitution of Pakistan provided complete freedom to minorities and protection to their places of worship.

The provincial leaders of the “Faith Friends” said they had organised various events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for promoting harmony and understanding among the followers of different religions and sects.

