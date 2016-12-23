PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday ordered posting and transfers of five officers, including the chairman of the Sarhad Development Authority (SDA) and deputy commissioner (DC) of Kohat.

The provincial government has posted Sajid Khan Jadoon (PCS SG BS-21) chairman, SDA, as secretary, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperative Department, against the vacant post. Similarly, Zahir Shah (PAS BS-19) DC of Kohat, was transferred and posted as additional secretary (HRD Wing) of the Establishment Department, against the vacant post.

Zariful Maani (PMS BS-18), additional secretary, Environment Department, was transferred and posted as DC of Buner in his own pay and scale against the vacant post.

Shahab Hamid Yousafzai (PCS EG BS-18), additional deputy commissioner, Buner, was posted as DC, Chitral, in his own pay and scale against the vacant post and Akmal Khan (PAS BS-18) deputy secretary.

