MANSEHRA: The poultry traders have gone on a complete strike in Oghi on Thursday after their talks with assistant commissioner failed.

The chicken sellers had announced to observe a complete shutdown on Wednesday after Assistant Commissioner, Oghi, Altaf Hussain turned down their demand of selling chicken meat in the markets.

Altaf Hussain, according to sources, had made it clear that he could only allow them to sell chicken meat if they would also sell alive chickens as per demand of customers.

Speaking at a press conference, Sadat Ali Sher, chairman of poultry Association, said that their business had been suffering due to fluctuation in prices in Punjab.

“The government allows poultry traders to sell chicken meat only but the assistant commissioner here is not allowing us to sell our products as we are suffering losses because of selling alive chicken,” he added.

