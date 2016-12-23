MINGORA: A jirga on Thursday launched a campaign for creating a new district by dividing the Swat into two districts.

The decision was taken at a jirga held at the residence of Advisor to Chief Minister Dr Haider Ali Khan in Khwazakhela in Swat district.

People in large numbers from across the district participated in the jirga.

The speakers pointed out that Swat was spread over a vast area that was largely mountainous and remote.

They said that around 1,500,000 people live in upper parts of Swat district. They said there were three provincial and one National Assembly seats in upper Swat.

They noted that the offices of Malakand division and district administration were situated in Saidu Sharif and Mingora due to which the people of far-off and mountainous areas faced immense hardships to go there and get their work done.

“People living in mountainous areas have to cover long distances on foot in several hours to reach the road and then get a seat in a passenger vehicle to go to Mingora or Malakand to get their work done,” one the notables said in his speech.

The speakers said Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had announced to give district status to upper parts of Swat, but the pledge could not be materialised due to unknown reasons.

The jirga members asked Dr Haider Ali to take up the issue up with the chief minister and play his role in getting district status for upper Swat. If the demand is accepted there would be two districts in Swat, one in upper Swat and the other lower Swat.

The jirga also formed special committees to reach out to all the political parties and muster support for the campaign.

