DIR: The administration of Upper Dir district has set up a tented village, dispensary and other facilities in Panakot area to facilitate people travelling to and from Chitral.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue (AACR) Faheedullah Khan told reporters that more tents would also be erected at the venue if these were needed. “One tent can accommodate six to seven people,” he added.

Apart from the tented village, the facilitation centre also has an ambulance

and a dispensary to provide first-aid and other facilities to passengers round the clock.

The official said that passengers would also get meals at reasonable rates, for which they had already given a revised pricelist to the hotel management.

He said the district administration knew the miseries of the passengers during closure of the Lowari Top due to snowfall in the winter that is why they set up facilitation centre in Panakot for passengers. “The district administration has hired a big hall in the Al-Jazeera Hotel for women and children,” Faheed said.

The official added that a tuck shop was also being established with the assistance of Frontier Constabulary near Lowari Tunnel on “no-profit, no loss” basis to facilitate the passengers.

He said the district administration of Upper Dir would try its level best to provide all possible facilities to passengers.

