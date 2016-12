PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested

an Afghan suspected militant and extortionist here on

Thursday.

An official of the CTD said that the special police arrested Shaukat, an Afghan and suspected militant and extortionist, from Wahid Garhi during a raid.

He said the arrest came after information from secret sources. The Afghan terrorist was shifted to an unknown place for an interrogation.

