NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office-bearers of the Azakhel Bala joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday.

PML-N office-bearers for Azakhel Bala including president Hussainullah Khan, general secretary Naseer Alam, Inamullah, Shifa Ali, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Ibrar, Bahar Ali, Latifullah, Akhtarullah, Hikmat Shah, Abdul Hayat and Rafiullah along with their relatives and friends announced joining PTI during a gathering at the residence of Said Wali Khan. PTI leader and District Nazim Liaqat Khattak and others leaders were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, District Nazim Liaqat Khattak said that PTI would not only sweep the upcoming general elections in province but it would also give tough time to the opponents in other provinces.

0



0







PML-N activists join PTI was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173850-PML-N-activists-join-PTI/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PML-N activists join PTI" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173850-PML-N-activists-join-PTI.