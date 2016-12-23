PESHAWAR: The Gender Reforms Action Plan of the Social Welfare Department arranged on Thursday a one-day seminar to mark the National Working Women Day.

Senior Minister for Irrigation, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Sikandar Sherpao, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Other guests included Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli, Minister for Labour, Mines and Minerals, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, secretary Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Shamama Arbab, President, Women Chambers of Commerce, and Dr Anush Khan, chairperson, Gender Studies University, Peshawar, and a number of working women.

The chief guest said women were the key pillar to national development. He said the provincial government was trying to empower women, adding, education and increased awareness were the key to empowering women.

The minister said that 22 per cent of the country’s population comprised of working women. “The government is keen on improving the over-all situation of women-folk in society and necessary legislation and other practical steps had been taken in this regard,” he added.

The minister hoped the bill on the domestic violence would be passed from the provincial assembly soon after addressing some reservations voiced by the Islamic Ideology Council.

Sikandar Sherpao said establishment of Darul Aman in Chitral and other districts would be included in the next Annual Development Plan.

Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli in her speech said women were offering services in all sectors stretching from education, health to combat duties in the national forces. She said the provincial government was aimed at eliminating all kinds of discrimination.

Shamama, president, women Chambers of Commerce and Chairperson of the Gender Studies Department University of Peshawar and Project Director GRAP also expressed views on the occasion.

