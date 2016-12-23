PHC stays deportation of Turkish school staff

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday stayed deportation of Turkish staff members of the Pak-Turk International Schools and Colleges and their families till the next order of the court.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ayub Khan restored the dismissed writ petitions of parents of students and staff members and extended the stay of Turkish citizens in Pakistan till the next order.

On Wednesday, the same bench had dismissed writ petitions in non-prosecution after the lawyers and petitioners failed to appear in the cases.

However, the petitioners’ lawyers submitted an application for restoration of the cases. The court restored the cases after the lawyers and petitioners informed the bench that they did not receive notices to appear and contest the cases on Wednesday.

Advocate Shah Muhammad whose children are receiving education at the Pak-Turk International School and College, Hayatabad, and a Turkish teacher in the school had filed the petitions.

The Ministry of Interior on the recommendation of Foreign Ministry didn’t extend visa of the Turkish staff members, including teachers and their families staying in Pakistan. He said they were directed to leave Pakistan before November 14.

It was submitted in the petitions that more than 11,000 students were receiving education in 28 campuses of the PakTurk International Schools and Colleges in different cities of Pakistan.

The petitioner said the government had also issued exit pass on November 14 to the Turkish staff members for leaving the country.

