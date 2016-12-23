Islamabad

A delegation of Unesco International Centre for Higher Education Innovation (ICHEI), Weidong Cloud Education, and Huawei visited Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat and held a meeting with HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, HEC Executive Director Dr. Arshad Ali and other members of the senior management to discuss avenues of cooperation in higher education sector.

ICHEI Director Li Ming, who headed the delegation, briefed HEC chairman on the basic operations of the Centre and shared the role of Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in promotion of higher education in China. He said the Unesco ICHEI seeks to coordinate with international institutions in Asia, Africa and other countries for collaboration, adding that it also intends to develop collaboration with Pakistani universities in its projects.

Referring to SUSTech, he said it is a public sector university founded in the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone of China that strives to produce interdisciplinary research, nurture innovative talents and deliver new knowledge to the world.

“SUSTech believes that curiosity drives learning and research, enabling the world to be a better place. The University recognizes its responsibility to encourage entrepreneurial activities among its faculty and students. At present, there are around 200 faculty members and 2,100 undergraduate students while SUSTech is recruiting its first cohort of graduate students in 2016,” he said.

Introducing Weidong Cloud Education, its CEO Wang Duanrui, said that they aim to narrow education gap between countries and regions with an aim to boost education and technology for benefit of the whole world. He revealed that through strategic cooperation with Unesco, Weidong Cloud Education synchronously delivers high-quality education resources to all of UNESCO’s member states, and international and regional organizations to build and share education resources worldwide.

Chief Department of Mid-East Enterprise Training, Huawei GUO Lang shed light on the role of Huawei in technology development in addition to its cooperation with Higher Education Commission in ICT.

Welcoming the delegates, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed shared initiatives and achievements of HEC for promoting higher education in the country. He said HEC spends 40 per cent of its resources on human resource development. He also briefed the delegation about Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORICs), Business Incubation Centres, HEC Cloud Data Centre, and Digital Library.

“Now we are moving towards the next stage, establishment of technology parks,” the Chairman said, adding that one park is being set up with the help of a Chinese company while homework on setting up two other parks in collaboration with of Turkey is also underway. He also informed the delegation about Pak-US Science and Technology Cooperation Programme.

Terming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a game-changer, he apprised the delegates about the China Cooperation Group which is closely working with the Planning Commission of Pakistan to produce human capital for the CPEC. He assured the delegation of full cooperation in exploring the areas where all entities could collaborate for a brighter future.

0



0







International teams, HEC discuss avenues of cooperation in higher education sector was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173845-International-teams-HEC-discuss-avenues-of-cooperation-in-higher-education-sector/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "International teams, HEC discuss avenues of cooperation in higher education sector" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173845-International-teams-HEC-discuss-avenues-of-cooperation-in-higher-education-sector.