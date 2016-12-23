Islamabad

Lady councillors of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have demanded of the Mayor of Islamabad to order inquiry into alleged harassment of a lady councillor by the union council chairman to ensure female elected members work in safe and congenial environment.

Expressing their anger over the alleged incident the lady councillors including Sajida Naheed, Ghazala Sadiq, Uzma Jadoon, Parveen Akhtar, Sofia and Riffat said it is necessary to order immediate inquiry into the incident otherwise it would tarnish the image of MCI in the eyes of the people.

"If a lady councillor herself feels insecure then how can she protect the rights of the women. It must be a test case for MCI because if proper action is taken against this incident then it would discourage such kind of behaviour in future," they said.

They said now the chairman, allegedly involved in the harassment case, is using indecent language against the lady councillor who took his female colleagues into confidence instead of ignoring this incident.

According to lady councillor, the chairman of the union council tried to take undue advantage of his position and when she asked him to stop this nonsensical behaviour he started threatening her of dire consequences.

The chairman of the union council rejected all these allegations and maintained that the lady councillor is trying to exploit him for some obvious reasons.

Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said the union council chairman is a decent person but he might have used some words in a joke that did hurt the feelings of the lady councillor.

0



0







Lady councillors demand inquiry into harassment case was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173844-Lady-councillors-demand-inquiry-into-harassment-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lady councillors demand inquiry into harassment case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173844-Lady-councillors-demand-inquiry-into-harassment-case.