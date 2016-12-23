Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has decided to construct a bridge for pedestrians opposite to Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Mall Road, here.

In this connection a quotation was approved in the Board meeting chaired by Station Commander, Brigadier Syed Hassan Raza who is also president of RCB and CCB. The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Officer RCB, Dr. Saima Shah and elected members of the civic body.

The board meeting discussed on 39 points agenda and approved number of cases related to building plan, repair and construction works related to streets, approval of recruitments on daily basis/temporary in Cantonment General Hospital and Cantonment Schools.

Later on briefing the journalists, secretary, Qaisar Mahmood who is also Media Manager told that the meeting also dilated upon the case of up-gradation of scales of LDC and UDC in accordance with the directions of the federal government. Similarly, the board decided to submit the case to ML&C which related to ending litigations coming in the way of up-gradation of scales of senior posts.

Qaisar Mahmood informed that the Board also approved 70 cases of building plans both commercial and residential besides giving approval of cases of regular leases from the old grants.

Moreover, the Board approved cases which included repair the enforcement vehicles, auction of approved goods stored in enforcement branch and filling off the post of care taker of rest house.

