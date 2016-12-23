ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan could be steered on the path of progress and prosperity by promoting interfaith harmony in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception organised for Christian employees of Parliament House in connection with the Christmas here Wednesday.

The NA Speaker said that all religions of the world taught peace, love, tolerance and respect for humanity. He stressed the need for dialogue among different religions and civilisations for promotion of harmony and tranquility. “For a better future we should shun our differences and share our grief and rejoice,” he added.

He said that Jesus Christ was not only the Prophet of the Christian community but also equally respectable for Muslim as we believe in all prophets of Almighty Allah. He said that Jesus preached love, brotherhood, tolerance and non-violence and advocated selfless service for humanity. He said his birthday is a joy for all of us.

Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the patriotism of Christian community in Pakistan and their contributions for progress and prosperity in the country. He also lauded the services of Christian employees working in the Parliament House and wished them Merry Christmas.

Later on Speaker along with senior worker from Christian community cut the Christmas cake and prayed for the prosperity and peace of the country.

MNAs belonging to Christian community, secretary National Assembly and senior officers of the National Assembly & Senate secretariats were also present on the occasion.

