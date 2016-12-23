Islamabad

Participants at a seminar ‘Enhancing the Role of Overseas Pakistanis in Nation Building’ held here Thursday called for devising a migration policy and ensuring maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis (OPs) considering their unprecedented contribution to the country s economy.

The seminar was organized by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) as part of its week long activities of International Migrants Day marked on December 18. It is essential to ensure participation of overseas Pakistanis at social political and cultural level and devise legal framework to facilitate them in their future endeavours they said.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Khizer Hayat Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion he said Pakistan has successfully exported around four million workers during the last five years to various countries.

He said aggressive policies should be adopted for increasing manpower export to capture maximum world market share which has become more expensive due to imposition of taxes by Middle Eastern countries following decline in oil prices.

He said the government is adopting proactive approach to create conducive and friendly investment environment by introducing tax relaxation in industrial zones to pave the way for enhancing direct foreign investment in the country.

Khizer Hayat Khan acknowledged the role of overseas Pakistanis toward supporting Pakistan s economy by remitting foreign exchange of US 20 billion annually.

He emphasised on exploring avenues for overseas Pakistanis for making investment in industrial zones across the country along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

He said OPF can play its vital role to meet the growing challenges being faced by overseas Pakistanis and find viable solutions while the ministry is ready to facilitate any such effort for giving relief to the overseas Pakistanis by solving their issues.

Addressing on the occasion Chairman Board of Governors Barrister Amjad Malik said overseas Pakistanis are an asset for the country and their role in strengthening country s economy must be acknowledged at all forums.

He said the OPF is committed to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and work for their welfare.

Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Ahsaan Khokhar briefed the audience about the initiatives taken by the Federal Ombudsman (FO) to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

In a presentation he informed that FO has redressed 358, 241 complaints overall of the people against federal departments since the year 2013 upto December 20 2016. Out of total 80 164complaints resolved were filed by overseas Pakistanis.

The officials of Overseas Ministry International Labour Organisation Asian Development Bank prominent overseas Pakistanis and many others attended the seminar.

