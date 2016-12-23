Islamabad

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has written a letter to Secretary Aviation Division Irfan Elahi while demanding for special flight for December 27 and December 28 on the eve of death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In a letter written to Secretary Aviation Division, the Opposition leader stated that a large number of party workers of PPP from all over Pakistan will reach Ghari Khuda Buksh, Larkana on the eve of death anniversary of Ex-Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the PIA arranges special flights from Islamabad-Sukkur via Lahore every year. “This year, the same arrangements are required on Tuesday December 27, 2016 at 1000 hours from Islamabad-Sukkur via Lahore and back on Wednesday December 28, 2016 at 1100 hours and Karachi-Sukkur on December 27, 2017 at 1200 hours and back on Wednesday December 28, 2016 at 1100 hours,” he stated in the letter. He asked the Secretary Aviation Division for issuance of necessary instructions in this regard.

