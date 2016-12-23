Islamabad

A 21-member delegation of Chinese companies led by Zhang Shaoyun, Deputy Director General, Department of Commerce, Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry(ICCI) and showed keen interest to enhance business collaborations in textile sector with Pakistani counterparts. The delegation was representing textiles, garments, clothing & apparel and chemicals sector companies.

Speaking at the occasion, Zhang Shaoyun, said that Pakistan was the fourth largest cotton producer in the world while China was leading exporter of textiles products. Thus both countries have great potential to complement each other and enhance cooperation in textile sector for achieving better growth.

He said China has modern textile technology & machinery and added that close cooperation between private sectors of both countries in this field would not only yield mutually beneficial outcomes, it would also help Pakistan's textile industry to upgrade itself and improve productivity. He hoped that visit of Chinese companies to Pakistan would also help in exploring opportunities for promoting bilateral trade, joint ventures, investment and multi-dimensional economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

In his welcome address, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, ICCI said that textiles products played major role in Pakistan's exports. He said that Pakistani textile exporters were now focusing on value addition of textiles products to achieve better results and urged that Chinese textile companies should share technology and expertise with Pakistani counterparts to realize these goals.

He said due to high domestic labour cost, China was relocating its manufacturing units to other countries and stressed that it should consider Pakistan as its first choice to take benefit of our educated and skilled labour at affordable cost. He said the cooperation with Pakistan's textile industry would be helpful in meeting the requirements of global textiles market. This arrangement would also benefit Pakistani entrepreneurs as they would be able to learn modern techniques for producing value added products in the country.

Khalid Malik, senior vice president, Tahir Ayub, vice president of ICCI, Mian Akram Farid, Zafar Bakhtawari, Ejaz Abbasi, Naeem Siddiqui, Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke at the occasion.

