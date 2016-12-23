Islamabad

The Preston Institute of Nano Science and Technology (PINSAT) at Preston University here and the School of Science, Beijing Jiaotong University (BJTU) inked MoUs for academic collaboration between the two institutions.

The MoUs to this effect were inked during a special ceremony held at the Islamabad Campus of Preston University.

Professor Feng Qibo, Dean of Science, School of Science, Beijing Jiaotong University, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China signed the MoU on behalf of his institution. Professor NM Butt, chairman of the Preston Institute of Nano Science and Technology, inked the referenced MoUs on behalf of PINSAT-Preston University, Islamabad.

The MoUs are about student and faculty exchange and scientific and educational cooperation.

On the occasion, Professor Feng Qibo, Dean of Science School of Science, BJTU, said it was a matter of immense pleasure to execute MoUs for collaboration in areas of mutual interest and benefit.

He said BJTU looked forward to a productive and mutually beneficial relationship between the two institutions in times to come.

Dr. Abdul Basit, chancellor of Preston University, said the collaboration between the two universities would go a long way in promoting the cause of science and scientific education and research in the both countries and particularly contribute significantly towards development of the country.

Earlier, Professor NM Butt, chairman of the PINSAT, briefly outlined the history of his institute. He also highlighted some of the outstanding achievements of the institute over the years.

He expressed his full confidence that both BJTU and Preston University would tremendously benefit through mutual cooperation in all the areas stipulated in the MoUs signed.

