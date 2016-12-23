Rawalpindi

Preparations for Christmas are in great swing in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as the Christian community is busy in making arrangements to celebrate the day with zeal and fervour. National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Justice Ali Nawaz Chohan and city district government, Rawalpindi Municipal Workers League (MWL) Chairman Changez Bhatti cut Christmas cake to expess full solidarity with Christian community here on Thursday.

Christian community has been playing a pivotal role in the development of this country and being a hard working and peaceful community, it would continue its exemplary role in the uplift of the country, Chairman NCHR Justice Ali Nawaz Chohan said. He strongly condemned human rights violations and advised to show full solidarity with all minorities settled in the country.

Municipal Workers League (MWL) Chairman Changez Bhatti said that they would also cut another Christmas cake on Friday to express full solidarity and love with Christian community on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Christians are illuminating their homes and churches and the Christmas shopping is in the full swing. Almost all churches have been decorated with colourful lights.

District Coordination Officer (DCO) Talat Gondal said that necessary and fool proof security arrangements have been made around churches to Christmas occasion. Police and city district government officials will go to gather to provide maximum facilities to Christian community on Christmas, he claimed.

Ahsen Masih alias Sono said that we have finalised all arrangements and Christmas shopping. “I have fully decorated my house with colourful lights,” he said.

“We had started Christmas preparations from the first week of December by organising get-togethers and exchanging Christmas gifts and cards,” said Arif Masih, an employee working in a private institution.

Anila Jackson, a housewife said she has bought bangles and chocolates for her cousins for Christmas. “We are anxiously waiting for Christmas to see ‘Santa Claus’ who will distribute sweets among children,” she said.

Another important ritual of the Christmas celebrations is decorating the Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, also known as ‘Father Christmas.’

The Christmas tree is a symbol of happiness and an important part of the event, that Christmas promotes brotherhood and love. “Preparations begin in early December and we have already begun sending invitations to friends and relatives”, Shazia Naveed said. She said Christmas shoppers are being overcharged, adding that government should take stern action against those taking advantage of the celebrations.

There are around 2.3 million Christians in Pakistan out of which 48 per cent are Protestants and 52 per cent are Catholics.

0



0







Preparations for Christmas in full swing was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173831-Preparations-for-Christmas-in-full-swing/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Preparations for Christmas in full swing" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173831-Preparations-for-Christmas-in-full-swing.