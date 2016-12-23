Islamabad

Pakistan has a number of challenges in the field of education mostly due to the inconsistent policies of the past and frequent change of governments.

This was stated by State Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Balighur Rehman during a conference on National Education System 2016 at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday.

The event was organised in collaboration with Islamic International University at NUML.

The minister commended NUML Rector Maj Gen (r) Ziauddin Najam and his team for conducting such an important conference on educational system in Pakistan.

He said such conferences not only provided a platform to educationists and academicians but also gave guidance to government and policymakers.

"We are the sixth largest population of the world but unfortunately we rank among the lowest in terms of education," he said.

The minister said the country had number of challenges in the field of education and things could not get improved in the last decade due to inconsistent policies and change of governments.

"However, the situation is improving. We are hopeful that it will further improve in near future," he said.

The minister said unfortunately, 24 million children were out of schools that was quite disgraceful but what shouldn't be forgotten that the number was 26 million in 2013 when the current government was formed.

"The school dropout rate has come down; provincial educational budgets have increased; literacy rate has improved, and HEC budget has increased to more than double. And due to increase in tax to GDP rate and increase in GDP, we have got more fiscal space to spend on education," he said.

The minister said the country needed more scholars for applied research.

"It is time that we start investing in this area," he said.

The minister said the concept of smart schools should be introduced in the country and everyone should work for it.

He also talked about the National Education Policy 2016, National Curriculum Framework, Early Childhood Education Development and Technical and Vocational Training.

