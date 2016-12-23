Islamabad

Islamabad Police on Thursday conducted a raid on a foreigner's house in Sector F-11/4 and recovered huge cache of liquor worth millions of rupees, a police source said.

On a tip off, SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and SP (Saddar) Zeeshan Haider along with police team raided house no. 251 street no.256 Sector F-11/4 where a female Anila from Philippine was residing. Police source said that she used to sell wine and revealed during the initial investigation this huge cache of liquor was owned by Malik Aamir.

Police also arrested three other persons from the house who have been identified as Bashir, Imran and Ali Asghar. The source said that liquor was worth millions and counting of wine bottles was underway till filing this report.

