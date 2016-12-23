Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation against illegal under construction buildings and sealed property in residential area of Asghar Mall Scheme, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Following directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) RDA Azmat Mahmud, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city. Under the provision of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA’s Enforcement Team Thursday in the supervision of RDA's Enforcement Superintendent Syed Aslam Shah and Building inspector Mukhtar Ahmad with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned Police Station carried out operation against illegal under construction building in Asghar Mall Scheme, Rawalpindi. RDA Building Control Wing sealed illegal under construction building owned by Sheikh Saeed Ahmad at Plot No. 67 Asghar Mall Scheme, Rawalpindi.

0



0







RDA seals illegal under construction building was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173825-RDA-seals-illegal-under-construction-building/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "RDA seals illegal under construction building" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173825-RDA-seals-illegal-under-construction-building.