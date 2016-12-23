Islamabad

Carrying the message of interfaith harmony and highlighting the strong bonds of Muslim and Christian communities living in the country, a special train began its countrywide journey from Islamabad as part of Christmas celebrations.

The Christmas Peace Train jointly inaugurated by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and human rights minister Kamran Michael at Margalla Railway Station here will end its countrywide journey at Karachi Railway Station on December 31.

A joint venture of Human Rights Division, Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, the train comprises bogies of Human Rights Division and PTDC and cultural floats of Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Inside the bogies, tourism documentaries on large LED screens are played, while photographs of Pakistan’s cultural and tourist destinations are also displayed.

Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the Pakistan Railways wanted to launch the train last year but that didn’t happen due to certain reasons.

He said the train would spread the message of peace and love and end to religious intolerance in the country.

“The white colour of Pakistan’s flag represents religious minorities. The flag is incomplete without them (minorities),” he said.

The minister said the train would carry the message of interfaith harmony and highlight the strong bonds of Muslim and Christian communities.

He said minorities have been playing pivotal role in progress, development, and prosperity of Pakistan.

On the occasion, human rights minister Kamran Michael said the present day Pakistan was the Pakistan of our dreams having no discrimination against anyone on the basis of religion, caste, colour, or creed.

