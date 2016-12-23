LAHORE

Government College University (GCU) on Thursday organised a colourful ceremony at the university's Abdus Salam Hall to celebrate Christmas.

The hall was especially decorated in a traditional style with lights, balloons, flowers, flags and a Christmas tree. The faculty and staff members celebrated Christmas with the university's minority community.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Raiz Ahmad, Islamic Studies Department Chairman Prof Dr Sultan Shah and Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Prof Dr Islamullah Khan cut the Christmas cake with the university's Christian staff, students and faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, eminent philosopher poet Dr Alwin Murad said Christmas is a time of delight, sharing the joys and sufferings of others, acceptance, forgiveness, reconciliation, celebrations and promoting love and peace. “Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most,” he said. Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said GCU had always stood out for promoting tolerance and religious harmony. Earlier, Prof Dr Peter John, representing the GCU minority staff members, expressed gratitude to the VC and other guests for celebrating Christmas with them. He said Christmas gave the message of peace and love to all humanity.

