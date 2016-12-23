LAHORE

A meeting of Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting approved constitution of different committees, including human resource committee, procurement and finance committee and advisory committee according to the requirement of PHOTA Act, according to a handout issued here on Thursday.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Najam Ahmad Shah, President Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Prof Saeed Akhtar, Special Secretary Health Dr Sajid Chohan, Vice-Chancellor KEMU and Administrator PHOTA Prof Faisal Masood, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyub, Prof Riaz Tasneem and other members attended the meeting.

Prof Saeed Akhtar stressed the need of massive awareness campaign regarding the donation of human organs. He said that religious scholars, civil society, intellectuals, writers, and media could play a pivotal role in creating awareness among the masses.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said if needed, legislation and rules and regulations would be framed to meet the ground realities for smooth functioning of PHOTA. Agreeing the recommendation of Prof Saeed Akhtar regarding the Brain Death Law, Najam Ahmad Shah observed that legislation should be made on brain death.

Kh Salman Rafique directed that the committees should start their work immediately for taking speedy decisions.

0



0







‘Campaign for organs donation needed’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173821-Campaign-for-organs-donation-needed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Campaign for organs donation needed’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173821-Campaign-for-organs-donation-needed.