LAHORE

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has proved a strong support and a ray of hope for the US-based Pakistan-origin mother and her son in getting their money back.

The money was deposited to a private housing scheme of Lahore four years ago. OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti disclosed that American citizens Ms Tasneem Anwar and her son Khurram Ali Anwar purchased two residential plots measuring eight and five marlas each in a housing scheme on installments in 2010.

Despite paying full payment of 26 lakh rupees, they were not given the possession of the plots, nor their amount was refunded.

Afzaal Bhatti said the housing scheme management lingered on the issue for years by making lame excuses.

After receiving complaint from Tasneem and her son, the OPC referred the matter to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC), Lahore.

Due to the continuous efforts and persistent legal support, the lady and her son got their full amounts back from the administration of the housing scheme.

