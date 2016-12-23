LAHORE

Construction work on Package-II of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP), from Chouburji to Ali Town will resume today (Friday).

Officials said Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had issued work order to the new contractor, M/s. ZKB-Reliable, for this purpose. They said the project site had been handed over to the new contractor who had mobilised machinery and workforce for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the Chinese contractor for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) CR-NORINCO has started manufacturing of track and sleepers for operating the train. The LDA officials said that Chairman of the Steering Committee Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan visited CR-NORINCO’s workshop at Raiwind Road on Thursday and inspected the items being fabricated there for this purpose.

Chief Engineer LDA, Asrar Saeed, Director CR-NORINCO Mr Chu and other experts also accompanied him on this occasion. Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan said that Chinese engineer would start working at site from next month for executing their part of work.

0



0







Orange train Package-II work to resume today was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173819-Orange-train-Package-II-work-to-resume-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Orange train Package-II work to resume today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173819-Orange-train-Package-II-work-to-resume-today.