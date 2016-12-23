LAHORE

German political economist Dr Wolfgang has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will prove beneficial for the region as it will promote connectivity among nations along the historic Silk Road.

He said this while delivering a lecture “China’s Pakistan option: economic and social implications of an all-weather relationship” at the Centre for Governance and Policy, ITU, Thursday. Dr Wolfgang is based at the South Asian Institute at Heidelberg. He has been a keen observer of Pakistan’s foreign policy for years now. He said he was optimistic about peaceful and efficient completion of the CPEC project. “The historical timeline of Pakistan-China relationship calls for attention,” he said and dismissed rumour circulating in the media about transportation and transaction costs associated.

0



0







‘CPEC to benefit region’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173818-CPEC-to-benefit-region/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘CPEC to benefit region’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173818-CPEC-to-benefit-region.