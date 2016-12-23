-
‘CPEC to benefit region’December 23, 2016Print : Lahore
LAHORE
German political economist Dr Wolfgang has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will prove beneficial for the region as it will promote connectivity among nations along the historic Silk Road.
He said this while delivering a lecture “China’s Pakistan option: economic and social implications of an all-weather relationship” at the Centre for Governance and Policy, ITU, Thursday. Dr Wolfgang is based at the South Asian Institute at Heidelberg. He has been a keen observer of Pakistan’s foreign policy for years now. He said he was optimistic about peaceful and efficient completion of the CPEC project. “The historical timeline of Pakistan-China relationship calls for attention,” he said and dismissed rumour circulating in the media about transportation and transaction costs associated.