LAHORE

Albayrak Waste Management organised an art and speech competition to raise awareness among the students of Government Boys High School, Chamra Mandi here on Thursday.

Officials said the students took part in the speech competition “Har Jagah Ham Samjhen Apna Ghar”. The students featured the importance of cleanliness with their drawings and models.

0



0







Art, speech competition was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173817-Art-speech-competition/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Art, speech competition" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173817-Art-speech-competition.